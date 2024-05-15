Subscribe
Homeless count down in Collin, Dallas Counties

by | May 15, 2024 | Latest, news

Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition announced the third consecutive year of reductions in homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties, including the lowest total number of people experiencing homelessness in nearly a decade. 

Announced at the State of Homelessness Address Tuesday, April 30, the January Point-in-Time count showed a total of 3,718 individuals experiencing homelessness on any given night in Dallas and Collin County. This equates to a 19% reduction in overall homelessness and a 24% reduction in unsheltered homelessness since 2021.

From 2015 to 2021, Point-in-Time counts jumped from 3,141 to 4,570, a 45% increase in the homeless population in the two counties. 

Now compromised of 150 organizations with Housing Forward as the lead agency, the All Neighbors Coalition credits the current three-year reduction of homelessness to a public-private partnership system of pathways to housing, health and stability. 

“The success we are seeing in Dallas and Collin counties goes against national trends,” said Peter Brodsky, Housing Forward Board Chair. “Together, we have built an infrastructure that is now housing more people experiencing homelessness than ever before and providing the critical wrap-around services to ensure people do not fall back into homelessness.” 

