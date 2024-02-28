Mental health court called a lifeline

A graduate of Collin County’s new Adult Mental Health Court said the program allowed them to “break free from the cycle of despair and embrace a fresh start in life.”

The court recently graduated its first participants, offenders with mental health issues diverted into a court-supervised outpatient treatment program instead of the traditional criminal justice process.

For more on this story see the February 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.