WISD plans to change Texas Education Code

Superintendent David Vinson discussed an ambitious new effort at Wylie ISD’s regular board of trustees meeting Monday, Feb. 26.

Vinson wants WISD to be the lead district in a coalition to “rework” Chapter 37, the Texas Education Code on student discipline management.

The school board also approved a District of Innovation request for an amendment to reject the Texas Education Agency’s guidance for suspension to not exceed three school days.

Ten new positions were requested and approved including four general education elementary teachers, five self-contained education teachers and one dual language teacher. The measure is a starting point for 2024-2025 teacher allotments.

