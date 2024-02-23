Subscribe
AR-15-style rifle fired during domestic dispute

by | Feb 23, 2024 | Latest

A domestic dispute led to multiple shots fired from an AR-15-style firearm at a Wylie residence earlier this month, according to a statement from Wylie Police.

Police responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 8:58 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18. While en route to the residence in the 900 block of Memorial Drive, officers were advised that gunshots were heard.

Arriving at the scene, officers observed two vehicles with bullet holes along with shell casings. The homeowner told police that she heard gunshots after refusing to allow her child’s estranged father in the house.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene. They determined the suspect was threatening the victim and drove to Wylie from Arkansas. After being denied entry into the victim’s residence, he opened fire on her two vehicles using an AR-15-style firearm.

The suspect has been identified and Wylie Police have warrants for multiple felony charges against him. Detectives are also working with out-of-state law enforcement agencies to bring the suspect into custody and the incident remains an active investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0 Comments

Theft, fraud crimes up in 2023

Taste of Soul event draws crowds

Annual fundraising gala planned

City engineer highlights capital projects

Garland man charged with murder of Wylie resident

Country Club, FM 544 rail crossing closure

Capital projects discussed

