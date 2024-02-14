Chief plans mental health initiative

Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson started the new year with a goal to better assist residents experiencing a mental health crisis.

Describing his plans for the department’s new mental health initiative, Henderson said one of his main objectives is to not only help residents, but to cut down the amount of time officers spend responding to mental health related calls.

“Mental health related calls are particularly time-consuming for police,” Henderson said, “and the department is short-staffed.”

Responding to a call, transporting someone to the emergency room, waiting for them to be admitted and then possibly staying beyond that if the person is aggressive, can easily take over three hours.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!