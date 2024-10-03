Subscribe
Water district budget up 10.3%

by | Oct 3, 2024 | Latest, news

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is coping with a flood of new residents into its 2,200 square-mile service area. 

With 55,500 people moving into the region each year, the district has adopted an FY2025 budget that will invest about $1.1 billion as part of its ongoing capital improvement program to support reliable essential services.

The NTMWD said the investments were critical to ensure uninterrupted water, wastewater and solid waste service.

“We need to build new infrastructure and maintain our aging systems to ensure we continue to deliver essential services people in our region depend on every day,” said Jenna Covington, executive director and general manager. “Over the coming years, we’ll be investing billions of dollars in North Texas to support public health, quality of life and economic growth for future generations.”

Meeting Thursday, Sept. 26, NTMWD’s Board of Directors approved a 10.3% increase in the budget totaling $820 million, including about $435 million for debt service related to capital improvement projects. NTMWD issues long-term debt to finance the majority of its capital improvement program, and over 90% of the 2025 budget increase is due to capital investment.

