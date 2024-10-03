Subscribe
Noise ordinance amended; library book fees suspended

by | Oct 3, 2024 | Latest, news

Wylie leaders want to do something about construction noise occurring on federal holidays and council acted upon an ordinance to prohibit construction-related activities on those days.

A city ordinance prohibits construction and construction-related activities except between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This prohibition controls noise during nighttime hours and on Sundays, but the ordinance does not account for federal holidays, which can occur during normally allowed construction days and times, a council memo states. 

At the Tuesday, Sept. 24 council meeting, city staff recommended an amendment to the city’s ordinances to include federal holidays, of which there are currently 11, in the days in which construction and construction-related activities are prohibited. 

The amended ordinance now states the following activities producing loud and disturbing noise shall be prohibited: “The construction, erection, excavation, demolition, alteration or repair work on any building, or the delivery of materials on or for any such construction site, at any time other than between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, or on federal holidays; provided, however, that the city manager or his designee may issue special permits for such work or deliveries at other times in case of urgent necessity and in the interest of public safety and convenience.”

Also at the meeting, Smith Public Library will now follow a national trend by getting rid of overdue fees for books. Many Dallas-Fort Worth libraries have eliminated the fees, according to a council memo.

To read the full story and support you local newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

