Capital projects discussed

The focal point of the Tuesday, Feb. 13 regular council meeting was a work session regarding the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) project status and proposed CIP five-year plan led by City Engineer Tim Porter.

Recently completed capital projects include Wylie Fire Station No. 4, Rowlett Creek Site 4 auxiliary spillway repair, Highway Safety Improvement Program intersection improvements, downtown drainage study, downtown traffic analysis and backup pump station generators.

Porter reviewed current capital projects all over the city, including improvements to Eubanks Lane, E FM 544, McMillen Road, Park Boulevard and the new Ballard Water Tower.

Porter also discussed unfunded projects in the five-year plan, including expanding Kreymer Road from SH 78 to Troy due to Wylie ISD’s plans to build new schools in the area.

