Railway crossing, widening of Eubanks Lane heard by council

Construction of a railway crossing, financial audit results and more were discussed at last week’s Wylie City Council meeting.

Mayor Matthew Porter recognized Boy Scout Brian Goodrich for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and acknowledged National Human Trafficking Prevention Month at the Tuesday, Jan. 23, regular meeting.

During the public comment portion of the meeting where citizens have three minutes to address council, council heard from 11 people, all calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Councilmembers are not allowed to respond to comments on non-agenda items, however, many individuals spoke beyond the allotted time limit.

“How come we who claim the Wylie Way are still silent towards funding this genocide with our own tax dollars?” one woman asked.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!