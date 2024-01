The filing period opened Wednesday, Jan. 17, for the May 2024 Wylie City Council election. The last day to file is Friday, Feb. 16.

Two places are open, Place 2 held by Dave Strang and Place 4 held by Scott Williams. Williams has filed for reelection. No other candidates have filed as of Monday, Jan. 22.

