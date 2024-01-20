Subscribe
Hot start fuels Wylie win over Titans

Jan 20, 2024

Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) goes up for the two-handed flush in Wylie’s 72-38 victory over South Garland. The Pirates only took the floor once last week, as they prepare for the second half of their district schedule. Austin Smith/The Wylie News

GARLAND – The Wylie Pirates officially hit the midpoint of their district schedule last week, following their 70-38 win over South Garland. Despite a loss to Sachse the week before, Wylie will enter their final eight district matchups atop the standings at 7-1.

Last week, against the Titans, Wylie’s focus and effort seemed to be dialed up a notch in anticipation for the upcoming schedule that will feature a target on the back of all the Pirates. 

While they are currently at the top of the district standings, four teams are within two games of the district lead, meaning the race for title really is still wide open. However, Coach Stephen Pearce is making sure to keep his team focused on their own game. “One thing we always talk to our guys about is winning the day,” Coach Pearce said. “Whether it’s in a game or practice, how can we get better. That was the goal out here today. We want to keep taking small steps in the right direction.”

