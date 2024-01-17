Subscribe
Students, first responders recognized

Rezoning permission was requested for a 1904 property outside historic downtown Wylie from Multi-Family to Commercial Corridor – Special Use Permit at last week’s city council meeting.

The first regular council meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 9 started with a capacity crowd full of local students and families.

The meeting began with Mayor Matthew Porter, Superintendent David Vinson and School Board President Jacob Day presenting several K-12 students with Wylie Way Awards. Virtually all of the attendees left after the recognitions were completed. 

For National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Porter said “we do appreciate all that our first responders, and Wylie PD specifically, do for our community.”

Briefly addressing council on a non-agenda item, which council is not allowed to respond to in accordance with state law, a resident said he “had seen some issues overseas” and asked for “a discussion on a cease fire resolution.” 

On the regular agenda, council held a public hearing for a change in zoning request. The applicant, Robert Heath, requested to rezone a 1904 property outside of the Downtown Historic District from Multi-Family to Commercial Corridor – Special Use Permit.

To read the full story, support your local newspaper and local journalists subscribe to The Wylie News today!

