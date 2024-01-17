Subscribe
Raiders notch two shutout wins in WISD Showcase

Dylan Falay (10) dribbles the ball through traffic in the Raiders’ opening game of their hometown invitational. Wylie East shut out Rock Hill and Clear Springs before falling to Community on the final day.  Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

WYLIE – For the second straight week, the Wylie East boys took part in a tournament and once again, the came away with a strong showing. This time, the Raiders didn’t have to travel far as they did their part in helping to host the WISD Soccer Showcase.

After suffering their first loss of the season on Tuesday with a 3-1 defeat to Plano High School, Wylie East took on Prosper Rock Hill in the first of three games in the showcase. There, Michael Delaney came up with his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory.

Henos Hanso also had a big night, tallying a hat trick with three goals in the win. Matthew Deffo also netted a goal with Nick Nobleza assisting on the play. Chase Erwin had an assist on the night as well. 

The scoreless streak continued Friday, as Delaney and the defense came up with the Raiders third shutout of the year. It’s been a group effort on the defensive end, thanks to the play of Omar Jirani, Bryce Staffeld, Jacob Ribeiro, Esteban Perez and Bradyen Tran.

