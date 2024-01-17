Police investigating double homicide

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot two Wylie teenagers.

Garland Police officers and firefighters responded at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, to a call in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road “and found two individuals who had been shot by an unknown suspect.”

According to a news release, the unidentified perpetrator fled and both victims later succumbed to their injuries.

Police identified the victims as 18-year-old Alan Jesus Chavez and Ruben Santibanez Arzola, 17, both residents of Wylie.

Detectives believe the victims and suspect may have known one another.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information regarding the investigation are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Tips may be submitted anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest, police said.

