ERCOT issues weather watch

by | Jan 10, 2024 | Latest

The extreme cold weather prediction for the Dallas/Fort Worth area has prompted the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) to issue a weather watch for Jan. 15-17.

The weather watch, according to ERCOT, is a 3–5-day advance notification of “forecasted significant weather” which could result in higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT anticipates grid conditions “to be normal” during the weather watch. However, grid conditions will be closely monitored. The council stated that they “will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.” 

As of Wednesday, Jan. 10, the National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures Saturday night in Collin County with lows in the 20s with wind chill values as low as 15 degrees after midnight. Sunday’s high will be in the mid-30s, then falling in the upper 20s. Sunday night there is a slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers with lows around 10 or above. On Monday, Jan. 15, the highs will be in the mid-20s with wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning and 10 degrees or above in the evening. Tuesday’s temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS) and subscribe to ERCOT Emergency Alerts, which are not sent through TXANS notifications, and download the ERCOT Mobile App for additional notifications: iOS | Android.

Additionally, Texans can also monitor real-time and extended grid conditions at ercot.com and at forecast.weather.gov

Related News

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Gregory G. Allen has written four children’s books, including two that feature superheroes with autism.  Courtesy Gregory Allen Book signings and library visits are just a few ways a Garland-raised entertainer connects with his audience when visiting his family and...

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Rescue is preparing to take over the ambulance program Oct. 1 this year. Photo  Craig Kelly/City of Wylie After contracting with a private provider for two decades, Wylie Fire Rescue is moving its ambulance program in-house this year. The department is...

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Rescue is launching its annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).  Firefighters will take shifts with boots in hand asking for donations starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, through Thursday, Jan....

Jan 10, 2024 | ,

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and vote local. Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue until Feb. 2.  Whether you’ve lived in the area for one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of...

Jan 3, 2024 | , ,

Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Junior Livestock Show and Sale Saturday. File Photo After months of hard work, Collin County FFA and 4-H students will step into the show ring at the 2024 Collin County Junior Livestock Show...

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

There are multiple mosaic sections in a large piece of artwork being installed along the Municipal Walking Trail. The colorful mosaics depict wildflowers, bison, bees and much more. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Wylie’s newest public artwork is now on display at the...

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

Hope for the Cities Director Jon Bailey stands in the warehouse space the nonprofit currently shares with Wylie Christian Care Center.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Addressing poverty requires a variety of services and the needs can be overwhelming. But...

Jan 3, 2024 | ,

Pay online, don’t stand in line. That’s the message from Collin County Tax Assessor-Collector Kenneth Maun, who reminds property owners that 2023 taxes are due Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. More than 450,000 tax notices mailed last October already included rate reductions...

Dec 27, 2023 | ,

Isaiah Shurn (4) elevates for two of his four points in Wylie’s 48-32 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates remain unblemished in district play, and will return to district action on Tuesday, Jan. 2 against Sachse.  Austin Smith/C&S Media GARLAND – Last week was an...

