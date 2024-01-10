Subscribe
'Best of' balloting continues

Shop local. Eat local. Drink local. Now cast your ballot and vote local.

Voting for the annual Best of Wylie contest is now open and will continue until Feb. 2. 

Whether you’ve lived in the area for one year or 10 years, we know you’ve cultivated a list of favorite places to eat and drink as well as some favorite service professionals.

Don’t keep it to yourself! Now is the time to share your thoughts and cast your ballot for best places to eat, drink and shop, best professional services including health, beauty, fitness, home, auto and medical, along with best senior living and best community/lifestyle.

These businesses need to be recognized for their efforts in this readers’ choice poll. Winners will be tabulated in each category by the valid number of votes received via newspaper, per, E-Edition and online ballots until Feb. 2, 2024. All eligible ballots must include a valid name, address, phone number, email and have eight (8) or more categories completed. Printed entries will be accepted at The Wylie News, located at 110 N. Ballard Ave., Wylie, TX 75098 up until the deadline. Entries can be submitted only one time per week per email/print address.

Winners in all categories will be announced in March.

