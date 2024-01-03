Colorful mosaic mural take shape

There are multiple mosaic sections in a large piece of artwork being installed along the Municipal Walking Trail. The colorful mosaics depict wildflowers, bison, bees and much more. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Wylie’s newest public artwork is now on display at the Municipal Complex Walking Trails.

The freestanding 360-degree mosaic sculpture with a steel frame is over eight feet tall and 13 feet long. It includes 160 square feet of hand-cut detailed mosaic using frost proof exterior grade ceramic tile with accents of glass and reflective mirror throughout.

Funded by revenue from city events, “The Revery” by Houston artist Katy Antill is the first work of art to be installed that will put approximately 20 artworks along the municipal walking trails over the next decade.

Council approved the project Oct. 11, 2022, at a cost of up to $85,000 and installation began last month.

The trails are in a portion of the Texas Blackland Prairie region, an area visited by hunter-gatherers from dozens of Native American tribes beginning over 15,000 years ago. Prior to the construction of the Wylie Municipal building, a 2009 archaeological dig revealed artifacts from Caddo tribes including arrowheads and pottery.

