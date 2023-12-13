Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Wylie East’s Carsen Wilson puts First Baptist Academy’s Carter Steed in a tough spot during the Raider Invitational. Wilson took home second place in the 157-pound class of the event. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News

The Wylie East wrestling team hosted their annual Raider Invitational last week where 14 teams from across the area took the mat. Led by Alister Flory, Aidan Dionne and Carsen Wilson, the Raiders finished in a tie for fifth place with 82 points.

Flory notched a team-high 23.5 points with a clean sweep of the 165-pound bracket. After receiving a first-round bye thanks to a strong showing in the preliminaries, Flory defeated Highland Park’s Knox Randall by technical fall in the quarterfinals.

From there, he pinned Rockwall Heath’s Toby Panchalk in the semifinals in 2;29. In the first-place match, Flory won by decision over Rockwall’s Anthony Nelson.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

By Austin Smith | [email protected]