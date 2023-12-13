Victorian Christmas Market is Saturday

The Brown House in Wylie is hosting a Victorian Christmas Market Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the lawn. Inside the house, visitors can view its latest exhibit “The Victorian Origins of Christmas Traditions.” Norishka Pachot/The Wylie News

The city’s historic downtown Brown House will host a Victorian Christmas Market on the lawn of the Welcome Center at 301 N. Ballard Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

At the event, visitors can expect 30 vendors with Christmas comfort foods and arts and crafts items perfect for Christmas shopping. The children’s area will include a craft station and lawn games. Live music from the Wylie Community Band will feature French horns and flutes. Photo opportunities with a Victorian Santa in a green robe will be offered inside the Brown House.

Also inside, the Brown House’s latest exhibit on view for the rest of the year, “The Victorian Origins of Christmas Traditions,” offers a unique and educational look at the holiday with decorations, couture and a history lesson.

The show includes nine Christmas trees with themes like Victorian elegance, trains and “The Nutcracker.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]