Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

by | Dec 13, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Morgan Davis (23) goes up for the layup in Wylie’s 55-29 victory over Lakeview Centennial. Davis led the way with 19 points as the girls moved to 3-0 in district play. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

After wrapping up November with five consecutive wins, the Wylie girls are carrying that momentum over to the final month of 2023. Last week, the girls coasted to a pair of big wins to open December, moving them to 3-0 in district play. 

The Lady Pirates opened last week with an 87-18 shellacking of North Garland before defeating Lakeview 55-29. Thus far, Wylie has outscored their district opponents 217-70, and everyone is pitching in. 

Just like their district-opener against South Garland, every Lady Pirate scored in their 87-18 victory over North Garland last week. Seven different players tallied points in the opening quarter of the contest, while the Lady Raiders managed just five points. 

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News today!

By Austin Smith | [email protected]

CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Wylie East trio shines in Raider Invitational

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

Wylie East’s Carsen Wilson puts First Baptist Academy’s Carter Steed in a tough spot during the Raider Invitational. Wilson took home second place in the 157-pound class of the event. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Wylie East wrestling team hosted their annual Raider...

read more
Filing deadline for primaries closes

Filing deadline for primaries closes

Dec 13, 2023 | ,

The March 5, 2024, ballot for the Republican and Democratic primaries has been set with the closing of the filing deadline on Monday, Dec. 11. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz faces challengers in the Republican primary including Holland “Redd” Gibson from Houston and R.E....

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

Dec 10, 2023 | ,

A 40-year-old Wylie woman has been found guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, a first-degree felony. A Collin County jury convicted Stacey Lee Jurik on Thursday, Dec. 7, and then took three hours to sentence her to 32 years in prison with no option for...

read more
Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

After being without Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) the week prior, the Pirates’ big man returned to help Wylie win three of four last week. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News After starting the year on a bit of a skid, the Wylie Pirates have a winning record after last week’s...

read more
Lady Raiders smother Naaman Forest to open district

Lady Raiders smother Naaman Forest to open district

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

Saliz Ward (3) gets an early steal before going up for the layup in Wylie East’s victory over Naaman Forest. The Lady Raiders’ defense was strong for most of the night, including limiting the Lady Rangers to just two points after halftime.  Austin Smith/The Wylie...

read more
Signal boxes transformed into works of art

Signal boxes transformed into works of art

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

Three Collin College students have painted signal boxes in Wylie. Another 26 will follow over time. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News A city-wide public art project will soon give drivers a welcome distraction while waiting for a traffic signal to change.  The first...

read more
Exhibit highlights change

Exhibit highlights change

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

 Emma Stafford with her latest exhibit at Smith Public Library. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Emma Stafford, Wylie’s retired substitute teacher who creates art exhibits out of her personal belongings, turns her lens to Christmas this month. Located in the display case...

read more
Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case that could decide whether medical exceptions to the state’s abortion ban are written clearly enough to protect pregnant women who face serious health risks, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The 22...

read more
Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Dec 6, 2023 | , ,

Collin County’s chief law enforcement officer is seeking a third term behind the star. Sheriff Jim Skinner, first elected in November 2016, said he had filed as a Republican candidate in the March 5 primary.  “Over these past seven years, with your unyielding...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe