Big wins keep Wylie unbeaten in district

Morgan Davis (23) goes up for the layup in Wylie’s 55-29 victory over Lakeview Centennial. Davis led the way with 19 points as the girls moved to 3-0 in district play. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News

After wrapping up November with five consecutive wins, the Wylie girls are carrying that momentum over to the final month of 2023. Last week, the girls coasted to a pair of big wins to open December, moving them to 3-0 in district play.

The Lady Pirates opened last week with an 87-18 shellacking of North Garland before defeating Lakeview 55-29. Thus far, Wylie has outscored their district opponents 217-70, and everyone is pitching in.

Just like their district-opener against South Garland, every Lady Pirate scored in their 87-18 victory over North Garland last week. Seven different players tallied points in the opening quarter of the contest, while the Lady Raiders managed just five points.

By Austin Smith | [email protected]