Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

by | Dec 10, 2023 | Latest, news

Stacey Lee Jurik, a 40-year-old Wylie woman, was convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Collin County jury Thursday, Dec. 7.

Jurik was sentenced to 32 years for the first-degree felony offense, which has no early release option or parole eligibility.

According to Dallas Police reports, Jurik was present at multiple explicit photoshoots with her 8-year-old child in cities including Denton and Dallas in 2021 and 2022.  

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “It is beyond belief that a mother could allow her child to be photographed in such a manner. We hope that this case will send a message to all involved in the production of child pornography that, regardless of your role, you will be found and held accountable.”

Jurik’s case was connected to a larger investigation involving photographer Grant Durtschi of Lewisville.

According to a March 2023 press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. from the Middle District of Louisiana, Durtschi pled guilty in a federal court to production and attempted production of child pornography.

In his plea, Durtschi admitted to luring a minor to an explicit photoshoot in Louisiana in 2020. He also admitted to transporting the images from Louisiana to his home in Texas. Durtschi was advertising the photos of his victims on Instagram and selling them to pedophiles using Paypal.

The case was investigated by the FBI, which led to the discovery of videos of the 8-year-old victim, which were given to Dallas police. The videos show Jurik assisting Durtschi with explicit photoshoots of her child. Jurik was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Department Dec. 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Hallock, jhallock@csmediatexas.com

For more stories about the Wylie community see the next print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Pirates sweep Prosper Tourney after Tuesday loss

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

After being without Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) the week prior, the Pirates’ big man returned to help Wylie win three of four last week. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News After starting the year on a bit of a skid, the Wylie Pirates have a winning record after last week’s...

read more
Lady Raiders smother Naaman Forest to open district

Lady Raiders smother Naaman Forest to open district

Dec 8, 2023 | ,

Saliz Ward (3) gets an early steal before going up for the layup in Wylie East’s victory over Naaman Forest. The Lady Raiders’ defense was strong for most of the night, including limiting the Lady Rangers to just two points after halftime.  Austin Smith/The Wylie News...

read more
Signal boxes transformed into works of art

Signal boxes transformed into works of art

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

Three Collin College students have painted signal boxes in Wylie. Another 26 will follow over time. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News A city-wide public art project will soon give drivers a welcome distraction while waiting for a traffic signal to change.  The first...

read more
Exhibit highlights change

Exhibit highlights change

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

 Emma Stafford with her latest exhibit at Smith Public Library. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News Emma Stafford, Wylie’s retired substitute teacher who creates art exhibits out of her personal belongings, turns her lens to Christmas this month. Located in the display case...

read more
Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Texas Supreme Court hears abortion ban challenge

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

The Texas Supreme Court heard oral arguments last week in a case that could decide whether medical exceptions to the state’s abortion ban are written clearly enough to protect pregnant women who face serious health risks, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The 22...

read more
Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Sheriff Skinner seeks re-election

Dec 6, 2023 | , ,

Collin County’s chief law enforcement officer is seeking a third term behind the star. Sheriff Jim Skinner, first elected in November 2016, said he had filed as a Republican candidate in the March 5 primary.  “Over these past seven years, with your unyielding...

read more
Local nonprofit helps homeless

Local nonprofit helps homeless

Dec 6, 2023 | ,

City Missions Founder and Executive Director Cherie Privett hands out socks and toiletries to a homeless man in Dallas. Courtesy Cherie Previtt A nonprofit founded three years ago to provide socks for the homeless has quickly expanded to include planning a...

read more
Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Abbott: Battle continues over vouchers

Nov 29, 2023 | ,

As time runs out next week on the fourth special session, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will continue to fight for school choice, despite the Texas House once again decisively rejecting it when 21 Republicans largely from rural districts joined Democrats in stripping it...

read more
Select downtown buildings to be redeveloped

Select downtown buildings to be redeveloped

Nov 29, 2023 | ,

The 1,885 square foot commercial structure at 104 S. Ballard, north of Olde City Park, will be razed soon. The mural on the south side of the building, “Wide Awake Wylie,” will be preserved, says the city. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News Two downtown buildings will soon be...

read more
Walking trails art will honor Caddo tribes

Walking trails art will honor Caddo tribes

Nov 29, 2023 | ,

A Los Angeles-based sculptor will create “Ancestor’s Voice” to be placed along the Municipal Walking Trail. It will feature a vessel emerging from the earth in the form of Caddo pottery. Courtesy Yoshikawa Wright Funded by revenue from city events, a multiyear city...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe