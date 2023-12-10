Wylie woman sentenced to 32 years

Stacey Lee Jurik, a 40-year-old Wylie woman, was convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child by a Collin County jury Thursday, Dec. 7.

Jurik was sentenced to 32 years for the first-degree felony offense, which has no early release option or parole eligibility.

According to Dallas Police reports, Jurik was present at multiple explicit photoshoots with her 8-year-old child in cities including Denton and Dallas in 2021 and 2022.

“We are pleased with the jury’s verdict,” Collin County Criminal District Attorney Greg Willis said in a statement. “It is beyond belief that a mother could allow her child to be photographed in such a manner. We hope that this case will send a message to all involved in the production of child pornography that, regardless of your role, you will be found and held accountable.”

Jurik’s case was connected to a larger investigation involving photographer Grant Durtschi of Lewisville.

According to a March 2023 press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. from the Middle District of Louisiana, Durtschi pled guilty in a federal court to production and attempted production of child pornography.

In his plea, Durtschi admitted to luring a minor to an explicit photoshoot in Louisiana in 2020. He also admitted to transporting the images from Louisiana to his home in Texas. Durtschi was advertising the photos of his victims on Instagram and selling them to pedophiles using Paypal.

The case was investigated by the FBI, which led to the discovery of videos of the 8-year-old victim, which were given to Dallas police. The videos show Jurik assisting Durtschi with explicit photoshoots of her child. Jurik was arrested by the Collin County Sheriff’s Department Dec. 16, 2022.

By Jeremy Hallock, jhallock@csmediatexas.com

