Wylie ISD educators receive $135,862 in grants

Wylie ISD Education Foundation members and volunteers spent two days celebrating teachers last week.

Members loaded into a “party bus” and made visits to schools across the district with pompoms, noisemakers, confetti, bells, whistles and oversized checks.

At Watkins Elementary on Wednesday, Nov. 8, the group stormed the building to surprise four of the school’s educators with the news that they were selected as grant winners in the annual Grants for Teachers program from the Education Foundation.

“I consider it my two favorite days of the year,” WISD Education Foundation Vice President of Marketing and Communications Krisleigh Hoermann said. “It’s like Christmas in reverse.”

The program enhances the education of the district’s students by promoting student development and encouraging creativity among educators. Funded by endowments, sponsors, donors and the annual Boots ’N Barbecue Gala, the grants will support more than 19,000 students with resources, like renovating a bus for the summer Bookmobile program, providing new music instruments and technology updates.

By Jeremy Hallock | The Wylie News