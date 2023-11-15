Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

Veterans honored at annual event

by | Nov 15, 2023 | Latest, news

Wylie  ISD AFJROTC cadets participate in the 25th annual Veterans Day Program, Friday, Nov. 10, at Wylie Stadium. The event honored local veterans who are serving or have served their country. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie  News

A crowd that included over 100 local veterans showed up at Wylie Stadium on a cold and overcast day to honor those who served their country. 

The 25th annual Veterans Day Program hosted by Wylie ISD was held Friday, Nov. 10. 

“Veterans are our honored guests today,” said Lt. Col. Darren James, aerospace science instructor at Wylie High School. “It has been said that a veteran is someone who at one point in his or her life wrote a blank check made payable to the people of the United States of America for an amount up to and including his or her life.”

Numerous educational leaders from the district were thanked by Col. Brooks McFarland, senior aerospace science instructor at Wylie East High School. Then the crowd was offered the following words from former Wylie High School principal Virdie Montgomery, recited by Wylie East High School Cadet Sydney Foster.

“I am proud to be an American. We are good people with just intentions. When I see that flag, I know what it really stands for. If there is hurt, wrong or even evil amongst us in this country, that flag wants no part of it. It is the one thing that bonds us together and it actually stands most likely against what you are angry with. It is the true reflection of what American should be. Not what it is in some cases, but what it should be. It is the symbol of that we have historically always rallied behind when the need arose. This flag does not divide, it unifies.”

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe today to The Wylie News.

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

WISD, Collin County bond elections pass

WISD, Collin County bond elections pass

Nov 15, 2023 | ,

The Tuesday, Nov. 7 elections decided the fate of constitutional amendments approved for the ballot by state lawmakers along with bond elections from Collin County and Wylie ISD.  At the local level, Wylie voters approved Wylie Independent School District’s $298...

read more
Wylie East advances to Area Round

Wylie East advances to Area Round

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

Michael Henderson III crosses the goal line for one of his two touchdowns on the night in Wylie East’s win over Tyler Legacy.   Photo by Oladipo Awowale WYLIE – Wylie East has won their first playoff game since 2016. The Raiders rode their defense in a...

read more
Wylie stung by Rockwall in bi-district loss

Wylie stung by Rockwall in bi-district loss

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

The Wylie defense tries to corral Rockwall’s Ashten Emory in Friday’s playoff loss to the Yellowjackets.  Photo by Oladipo Awowale ROCKWALL – The Wylie Pirates playoff run ended early in the Bi-District Round, losing to the Rockwall Yellowjackets by the...

read more
Lady Raiders edged out by Tomball Memorial

Lady Raiders edged out by Tomball Memorial

Nov 11, 2023 | ,

Wylie East dropped a tight matchup with Tomball Memorial on Friday in the Regional Semifinals. The girls forced the match to fifth set, but couldn’t win the pivotal bout.  Photo by Tina Lopez LUFKIN – The Wylie East Lady Raiders saw their season come to an...

read more
Wylie East edges Royse City to advance 

Wylie East edges Royse City to advance 

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie East will play Tomball Memorial Friday Nov. 10 in the Regional Semifinals. Photo by Tina Lopez The Wylie East Lady Raiders (26-8) took down Royse City in Caddo Mills on Tuesday night. With a trip to the Regional Semifinals on the line, the game was every bit the...

read more
Railroad reneges on deal with city

Railroad reneges on deal with city

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie may be getting a massive parking lot instead of a new warehouse district with the promise of 1,300 new jobs. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News The northern gateway of Wylie may soon be home to a massive parking lot instead of a new district. In early 2021, Kansas...

read more
Christian Care Center breakfast set for Nov. 15

Christian Care Center breakfast set for Nov. 15

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

It’s fundraising season for Wylie Community Christian Care Center.  The center, which provides a food pantry and short-term emergency relief for local families, is hosting its annual fundraising breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at The Cross Church Event...

read more
Wylie Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

Wylie Cemetery to host Wreaths Across America

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Veteran graves at cemeteries across the U.S. —and now in Wylie — will be honored in a final end-of-year tribute Dec. 16 as part of National Wreaths across America Day. Cemeteries in Farmersville, Blue Ridge, Lowry Crossing, McKinney, Merit, Van Alstyne — and...

read more
Dog park projected to open by year’s end

Dog park projected to open by year’s end

Nov 8, 2023 | ,

Wylie canines may soon have a new space for play dates or to simply run off excess energy. In development since 2021, the massive dog park on the eastern edge of the Municipal Complex — the first dog park owned by the city — is finally starting to take shape. ...

read more
Collin County bonds pass

Collin County bonds pass

Nov 8, 2023 |

Collin County voters have apparently approved all five propositions in the $683 million bond election.According to unofficial results from Collin County Elections, Proposition E, providing $380 million to upgrade county roads and develop new regional thoroughfares and...

read more
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
CC Future Mobility Nov 2023 V2
Public Notice - Subscribe