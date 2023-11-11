Wylie stung by Rockwall in bi-district loss

The Wylie defense tries to corral Rockwall’s Ashten Emory in Friday’s playoff loss to the Yellowjackets. Photo by Oladipo Awowale

ROCKWALL – The Wylie Pirates playoff run ended early in the Bi-District Round, losing to the Rockwall Yellowjackets by the score of 50-10. It was Rockwall from start to finish as they used their ground game to penetrate one of the area’s best run defenses.

The Yellowjackets ran for 241 yards and six touchdowns, led by Ashten Emory who rumbled for 169 yards and four scores.

Wylie’s Emery Edwards had the Pirates’ sole touchdown, which didn’t come until the final quarter of play. The Pirates finish the season with a record of 6-5, while Rockwall moves on to face Waxahachie next weekend.

By T.R. Armstrong • [email protected]