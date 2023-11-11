Wylie East advances to Area Round

Michael Henderson III crosses the goal line for one of his two touchdowns on the night in Wylie East’s win over Tyler Legacy. Photo by Oladipo Awowale

WYLIE – Wylie East has won their first playoff game since 2016. The Raiders rode their defense in a 23-14 bi-district victory over Tyler Legacy on Friday night from Wylie ISD Stadium. The East defense held Legacy to just 152 total yards.

Howard Fisher IV opened the scoring after the Wylie East defense forced a turnover on downs. He scampered into the endzone from 21 yards out. The Raiders wouldn’t trail for the rest of the game.

Michael Henderson III led the offensive attack for Wylie East with 74 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He ended the first half with a six-yard score and began the second half with another from 20 yards out.

Wylie East will play DeSoto next week in the Area Round.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]