Lady Raiders edged out by Tomball Memorial

Wylie East dropped a tight matchup with Tomball Memorial on Friday in the Regional Semifinals. The girls forced the match to fifth set, but couldn’t win the pivotal bout. Photo by Tina Lopez

LUFKIN – The Wylie East Lady Raiders saw their season come to an end on Friday with a 3-2 loss to No. 8 Tomball Memorial. While the girls pushed the Lady Wildcats (41-8) to five sets, it just wasn’t enough on this night.

The loss drops Wylie East to 26-9 on the year, while Tomball Memorial will head to the Regional Finals to take on top-ranked Grand Oaks for a spot in the State Tournament.

