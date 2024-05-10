Lady Pirates fall to Rockwall in regional quarterfinals

The Wylie Lady Pirates fell to Rockwall this week to see their run through the Class 6A softball playoffs end. (Austin Smith/The Wylie News) (More Photos)

A terrific season has come to a close for the Wylie softball girls. After breezing through the first two rounds of the postseason against North Forney and Mansfield, the girls dropped each of their two matchups with Rockwall this week.

Lightning in the area delayed their first matchup with the Lady Yellowjackets on Wednesday, May 8. Once things finally got started, the matchup would take 11 innings to crown a winner. In the end, it was Rockwall getting the crucial opening victory.

From there, the Lady Pirates fell victim to several late rallies in their Thursday night matchup. The 10-2 loss effectively eliminated Wylie from the postseason, capping their season with a 29-9-1 record.

