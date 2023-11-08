Christian Care Center breakfast set for Nov. 15

It’s fundraising season for Wylie Community Christian Care Center.

The center, which provides a food pantry and short-term emergency relief for local families, is hosting its annual fundraising breakfast at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, at The Cross Church Event Center, located at 200 N. Ballard Ave., Wylie.

The breakfast includes a silent auction that raises money for the nonprofit. Items up for auction include a very popular pecan pie from Mary Davis that has fetched as much as $600 at previous auctions, a $500 shopping spree at Wild Fork Foods, a bone tour with In-Sync Exotics, large arrangements from Wylie Flower Shop, a Star Wars Lego kit, Kendra Scott jewelry and a cake from Say It With Sugar.

Check-in for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and tickets are $25 or $20 for Wylie Chamber of Commerce members with reservations. This year’s featured speaker is Pastor Blake Switzer from Gateway Community Church.

To read the full story and Support community journalism, subscribe to The Wylie News today.

Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]