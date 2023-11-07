Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

In unofficial Collin County voting results as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wylie voters approved the Wylie Independent School District’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal with 2,448 votes FOR (54.28%) and 2,062 votes AGAINST (45.72%).

Total votes cast were 4, 510.

The bond targeted safety and security, renovating existing schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools and expanding the district’s Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed or adopted by the school.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]