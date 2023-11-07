Subscribe
NTMWD Vote

Voter’s approve Wylie ISD $298M bond proposal

by | Nov 7, 2023 | Area News, Latest

In unofficial Collin County voting results as of 10:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Wylie voters approved the Wylie Independent School District’s $298 million “Growth Management Bond” proposal with 2,448 votes FOR (54.28%) and 2,062 votes AGAINST (45.72%).

Total votes cast were 4, 510.

The bond targeted safety and security, renovating existing schools and facilities, building new elementary, intermediate, and junior high schools and expanding the district’s Career & Technical Education and Pre-K programs.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed or adopted by the school. 

For more on this story see the 2023 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

NTMWD Vote

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Lady Raiders bounce Waco Midway

Lady Raiders bounce Waco Midway

Nov 6, 2023 | ,

The Wylie East Lady Raiders added a pair of trophies to their case last week with a Bi-District Title over Rockwall-Heath and an Area Championship over Waco Midway.  Photo by Tina Lopez  The Wylie East Lady Raiders are headed to the Regional...

read more
Owls hand Pirates a loss in final district game

Owls hand Pirates a loss in final district game

Nov 4, 2023 | ,

Jagger Bale (0), Josh Aubourne (22) and the rest of the Pirates will face Rockwall Yellow Jackets in the playoffs. GARLAND – The Wylie Pirates (6-4, 5-3) finished the regular season with a 31-7 loss to the Garland Owls (7-3, 6-2) at Williams Stadium.  The Owls...

read more
Early voting ends today; Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting ends today; Election Day is Tuesday

Nov 3, 2023 | ,

Early voting ends today at 7 p.m. as Wylie ISD voters decide whether to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Proposition A, a $298,145 million bond “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities." Collin County voters will consider a $683...

read more
Raiders roll over Rowlett

Raiders roll over Rowlett

Nov 2, 2023 | ,

The Wylie East Raiders have had plenty to celebrate this season and are ready for the playoffs. Photo by Tina Lopez Wylie East closed out the regular season with a decisive 49-8 win over the Rowlett Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Wylie ISD Stadium. The Raiders (9-1,...

read more
Lady Pirates ousted by Royce City

Lady Pirates ousted by Royce City

Nov 1, 2023 | ,

Seniors Cherish Okpara and Jordyn Agee elevate for a block attempt. The duo of two of Wylie’s eight seniors who saw their career wrap up with the loss to Royce City.  Photo by Austin Smith, C&S Media The Wylie Lady Pirates’ season came to an end on Monday night at...

read more
Wylie East advances after clipping Lady Hawks

Wylie East advances after clipping Lady Hawks

Nov 1, 2023 | ,

The Lady Raiders will take on Waco Midway at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 in Corsicana. Photo by Tina Lopez The Lady Raiders are moving on to the Area round after beating the Rockwall-Heath Lady Hawks 3-2 (25-27, 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14) in a Bi-District match on Monday...

read more
Education leaders speak at chamber luncheon

Education leaders speak at chamber luncheon

Oct 31, 2023 | ,

City and school employees, businesses, community leaders and sponsors were welcomed by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce for its annual “State of Education” luncheon last week.  The event, held at the Collin College Wylie Campus Conference Center Tuesday, Oct. 24,...

read more
Raiders clinch second straight playoff berth

Raiders clinch second straight playoff berth

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Nash Chapman (80) and Amarean Porter (11) celebrate Chapman's touchdown in the Raiders 62-14 win over Centennial. GARLAND – Wylie East is going back to the playoffs. East (8-1, 6-1 District 9-6A) crushed the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (5-4, 3-4) 62-14 on Saturday,...

read more
Pirates still in playoffs after loss to Mustangs

Pirates still in playoffs after loss to Mustangs

Oct 28, 2023 | ,

Josh Ausborne (22) takes a handoff during the Pirates 52-21 loss at home. The Pirates' game against Garland Nov. 3 will determine third place in district. The Wylie Pirates (6-3, 5-2) lost to the Sachse Mustangs (7-2, 7-0) 52-21 on a rare Saturday afternoon “Battle of...

read more
NTMWD Vote
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Vote
NTMWD Vote
Public Notice - Subscribe