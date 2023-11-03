Early voting ends today; Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting ends today at 7 p.m. as Wylie ISD voters decide whether to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Proposition A, a $298,145 million bond “for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping school facilities.”

Collin County voters will consider a $683 million bond package with five separate propositions.

Proposition A would raise nearly $261.86 million for “justice” buildings including corrections and probation for youth and adults.

Proposition B would fund $5.7 million in improvements to the county animal shelter built in 2006.

Proposition C would provide $13.36 million for a new medical examiner’s facility to replace the one built in 1988.

Proposition D would expand and improve the county’s parks and open space to the tune of $22.45 million.

Proposition E would spend $380 million to improve transportation capacity in the county by building new roads and repairing deteriorating ones.

Constitutional Amendments

Texas voters decide whether to accept $18 billion in tax relief proposed in a constitutional amendment.

The election ballot contains 14 proposed changes to the state charter, including Proposition 4 that allocates about $12.6 billion for school districts to reduce the school property tax rate by 10.7 cents per $100 valuation for homeowners and business properties.

The amendment would also increase the state’s homestead exemption for 5.72 million property owners from $40,000 to $100,000.

The proposed additions to the state constitution are:

Proposition 1 – “The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture and wildlife management.”

Proposition 2 – “The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility.”

Proposition 3 – “The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family.”

Proposition 4 – “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts.”

Proposition 5 – “The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy.”

Proposition 6 – “The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state.”

Proposition 7 – “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities.”

Proposition 8 – “The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects.”

Proposition 9 – “The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.”

Proposition 10 – “The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain.”

Proposition 11 – “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities.”

Proposition 12 – “The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County.”

Proposition 13 – “The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges.”

Proposition 14 – “The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

Nearby polling places include the Wylie Senior Recreation Center, 800 Thomas St., Collin College Wylie Campus, 391 Country Club Rd. and the Michael J. Felix Community Center, at 3815 Sachse Rd. in Sachse.

Registered voters in Collin County are eligible to vote at any early voting location in the county.

Collin County voters should visit collincountytx.gov/elections/Pages/default.aspx for more information.

