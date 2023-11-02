Subscribe
Raiders roll over Rowlett

by | Nov 2, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Wylie East Raiders 2023

The Wylie East Raiders have had plenty to celebrate this season and are ready for the playoffs. Photo by Tina Lopez

Wylie East closed out the regular season with a decisive 49-8 win over the Rowlett Eagles on Thursday, Nov. 2 at Wylie ISD Stadium.

The Raiders (9-1, 7-1) commanded the game on both sides of the ball, holding the Eagles (3-7, 3-5) to just 67 total yards. Wylie East gained 422 total yards.

The offense was led by the quarterback tandem of Howard Fisher IV and Ethan Wall, as well as a strong rushing attack by Keve’yon Thorne. Fisher IV and Wall combined to throw 195 yards on 14-of-18 passing. Fisher IV threw three touchdown passes.

Thorne ran for 89 yards on 10 carries as well as two scores. 

The Raiders scored a touchdown on every one of their offensive possessions through the first two quarters, enabling them to go into the locker room up 42-8 at the half.

Wylie East will host Tyler Legacy on Friday, Nov. 10 at Wylie ISD Stadium for the bi-district playoff round.

For more on this game, see the next print or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your area.

By Seth Dowdle •  [email protected]

