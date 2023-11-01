Lady Pirates ousted by Royce City

Seniors Cherish Okpara and Jordyn Agee elevate for a block attempt. The duo of two of Wylie’s eight seniors who saw their career wrap up with the loss to Royce City. Photo by Austin Smith, C&S Media

The Wylie Lady Pirates’ season came to an end on Monday night at Princeton High School.

After a fairly one-sided opening set (25-16) for Wylie, the Lady Bulldogs ripped off a trio of consecutive wins to collect their 40th victory of the year. For Coach Sherry Olivares and her team, they wrap up the year with a record of 23-14.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]