Raiders clinch second straight playoff berth

Nash Chapman (80) and Amarean Porter (11) celebrate Chapman’s touchdown in the Raiders 62-14 win over Centennial.

GARLAND – Wylie East is going back to the playoffs.

East (8-1, 6-1 District 9-6A) crushed the Lakeview Centennial Patriots (5-4, 3-4) 62-14 on Saturday, Oct. 28 from Homer B. Johnson Stadium. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night but was rescheduled to Saturday due to poor weather.

The Raiders shutout the Patriots in the first half, leading 55-0 after two quarters of play. Howard Fisher IV scored the inaugural touchdown of the game on a 48-yard run.

Fisher IV scored five total touchdowns, four through the air and another on the ground.

The victory not only clinches a playoff berth for the Raiders, but also cements their spot as the number one seed in 9-6A Division II. They’ll host a bi-district playoff game.

Wylie East rounds out the season next Friday with a home bout against the Rowlett Eagles.

By Seth Dowdle • [email protected]