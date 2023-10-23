Wylie F-R responds to fire

Subscribe
Oct 23, 2023

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2:22 a.m., Wylie Fire Rescue responded to a large house fire on the southeast side of the city on the 1100 block of Hughes Court.

The three occupants and their two dogs made it out safely without injuries, although a cat did die in the fire. A “significant” amount of the home and its contents were lost in the fire, which started on the backside of the house in a sunroom, Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Blythe said, although “nothing suspicious” has been found.

Five firetrucks, an ambulance and five staff vehicles were at the scene. The fire was called “under control” at 2:55 a.m., Blythe said, and the last unit left the scene at 6:58 a.m.

All available Wylie Fire Rescue units responded and Murphy Fire Rescue provided mutual aid. The Rowlett and Parker Fire Departments filled in for Wylie Fire Rescue while they were on scene.

“It was a large fire,” Blythe said. “It had obviously been burning for a while. It got a really big head start before anybody saw it.”

The occupants were asleep until the smoke detectors started going off, which is when they vacated the house and made the first call to 911.

“Normally, with the technology we have these days, somebody sees or smells smoke pretty quick,” Blythe added. “But this fire was able to grow considerably before we were notified.”

Blythe also wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone that October is Fire Prevention Month, adding that he had a minor fire in his house just a few weeks ago on October 3.

“We all think it’s not going to happen to us,” Blythe said. “We urge everyone to make sure their smoke detectors work in every room and that they all have good batteries. Those will catch the fire when there’s just a little bit of smoke and give you the opportunity to call us quickly and make sure your family is out.”

By Jeremy Hallock, [email protected]

Photo courtesy Wylie F-R

