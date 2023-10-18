Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

New Brown House exhibit perfect for Halloween

by | Oct 18, 2023 | Latest, news

“Mourning Customs Across Cultures” is a new exhibit at the Brown House, 301 N Ballard Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in October and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday in November.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Wylie’s historic Victorian Welcome Center, the Brown House, is ready for Halloween. 

Numerous headstones adorn the front lawn and a carriage is primed for a ride with a skeleton in the driver’s seat.

Inside the house, skeletons sit at a table with an enormous spiderweb for a tablecloth. On the table is a giant spider’s exoskeleton and the skeleton of an animal, perhaps a cat. A nearby bowl is filled with several tiny skulls.  

Visitors can see all this and more at the Brown House’ newest exhibit, “Mourning Customs Across Cultures,” open now through the second week of November.

The exhibit is fitting for a Victorian era house during National Hispanic Heritage Month. The show compares the mourning rituals of the Victorians with the celebrations and traditions of Día de los Muertos — Day of the Dead, the holiday of remembrance known for joyful celebration. 

The contrast is anything but subtle. One side of the room offers a glimpse of the use of black clothing as a symbol of grief and the other side offers a celebration of food, drink and colorful decorations. 

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Council denies rezoning request for development

Council denies rezoning request for development

Oct 18, 2023 | ,

Mayor Matthew Porter proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month at the Oct. 10 council meeting. From left, Porter, Hope’s Door New Beginning Center Director of Community Outreach Megan Flynn Valdez, Wylie Police Department Crime Victim Advocate Kisha...

read more
Texas expecting two eclipses

Texas expecting two eclipses

Oct 13, 2023 | ,

Texans are among the millions of stargazers preparing for two celestial events. On Saturday, Oct. 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross North, Central, and South America. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the...

read more
Lady Pirates continue to keep pace in district

Lady Pirates continue to keep pace in district

Oct 11, 2023 | ,

Tatum Gehring (1) returns a volley for the Lady Pirates. The senior had eight serves received and a kill against Rowlett on Friday.  Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News The Lady Pirates (20-11, 10-2) continue to stay in position to make the playoffs and have a chance...

read more
Raiders run all over South Garland

Raiders run all over South Garland

Oct 11, 2023 | ,

King Baribe (9) and Jeremy Mohabir (25) leap to block a punt in the Raiders’ 70-6 win over S. Garland. The win capped homecoming festivities for East and kept them in a race to win district 9-6A. Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News On a chilly and windy Friday night, Wylie...

read more
Firefighters perform safety skits for students

Firefighters perform safety skits for students

Oct 11, 2023 | ,

Wylie first responders perform National Fire Prevention Week skits for Dodd Elementary Friday, Oct. 6. From left, Zach Hawkes as Power Ranger, Zoe Burklow as Super Steve, Brandon Storm as Wavy Man and the trooper is portrayed by Brett Hoppe. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe