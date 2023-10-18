Couple brewing up new business

Subscribe
Debbie and Steve Schoenekase are opening Glen Echo Brewing soon. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Just outside of downtown at 106 N Birmingham Street, a new brewery and taproom with German-style beers will be open as soon as Nov. 10. 

Local couple Debbie and Steve Schoenekase have been hard at work getting Glen Echo Brewing ready for its debut, setting up in a 4,000 square foot building that will include seats for about 120 customers, a bar with 16 taps, a front porch with picnic tables and parking spaces in the back for food trucks from other businesses. 

Piping and tank installation was completed last week. 

With room to expand, Glen Echo Brewing will launch with three fermenters, one brite tank for conditioning and four brewing tanks. 

The brewery has been in the works since 2019, when the couple joined the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and Brewers Association. They also completed the Journeyman Brewer program at Dallas College and interned at Oak Highlands Brewery. 

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

