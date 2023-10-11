Wylie East High School to stage ‘Grease’

Showtimes for “Grease” are Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wylie East High School, located at 3000 Wylie East Drive. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. Purchase them at the door or online at wylieeasttheatre.com. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

Grease is still the word.

The musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey debuted in 1971 in Chicago and opened on Broadway the following year. The massively successful film version arrived in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and has been etched in pop culture ever since.

But a half-century later, a new production of “Grease” by Wylie East High School theater students has a modern twist with a huge cast and a colorful two-story stage with a jukebox and a 1950s car. It also features updated versions of classic songs like “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightning” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

“With this show, the kids’ chemistry is incredible,” Director of Theatre Samantha Miller said. “They make musical theater look so cool.”

The students seem to tackle the dancing, drama and singing with aplomb.

