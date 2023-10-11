Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Wylie East High School to stage ‘Grease’

by | Oct 11, 2023 | Education, Latest, news

Showtimes for  “Grease” are Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Wylie East High School, located at 3000 Wylie East Drive. Tickets are $15 for students and $20 for adults. Purchase them at the door or online at wylieeasttheatre.com. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

Grease is still the word. 

The musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey debuted in 1971 in Chicago and opened on Broadway the following year. The massively successful film version arrived in 1978 starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John and has been etched in pop culture ever since.

But a half-century later, a new production of “Grease” by Wylie East High School theater students has a modern twist with a huge cast and a colorful two-story stage with a jukebox and a 1950s car. It also features updated versions of classic songs like “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Greased Lightning” and “You’re the One That I Want.”

“With this show, the kids’ chemistry is incredible,” Director of Theatre Samantha Miller said. “They make musical theater look so cool.”

The students seem to tackle the dancing, drama and singing with aplomb.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Wylie News.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Firefighters perform safety skits for students

Firefighters perform safety skits for students

Oct 11, 2023 | ,

Wylie first responders perform National Fire Prevention Week skits for Dodd Elementary Friday, Oct. 6. From left, Zach Hawkes as Power Ranger, Zoe Burklow as Super Steve, Brandon Storm as Wavy Man and the trooper is portrayed by Brett Hoppe. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie...

read more
Raiders run over S. Garland

Raiders run over S. Garland

Oct 7, 2023 | ,

King Baribe (9) and Jeremy Mohabir (25) go up to block a punt in the third quarter. On a chilly and windy Friday night, Wylie East fans not only had the homecoming festivities to celebrate, but also a dominating 70-6 Raiders’ victory over the South Garland Titans....

read more
Eagles clipped by Pirates, 21-7

Eagles clipped by Pirates, 21-7

Oct 6, 2023 | ,

The scoreboard shows the final tally after Wylie's win over Rowlett. Wylie (5-1, 4-0 in 9-6A) grounds Rowlett (2-3, 2-5) on a rare Thursday night game. Pirates won 21-7 at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland. Wylie’s power defense held the Eagles to five rushing...

read more
Haunted tours incorporate local history

Haunted tours incorporate local history

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Downtown Wylie will be the place for visitors and residents to take a ghostly tour through history this weekend. Hosted by the Wylie Historical Society, Smith Public Library and Parks and Recreation, Haunts & History is back for its second year. The ghost of local...

read more
Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Raiders’ defense shines in victory over Owls

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Raider quarterback Howard Fisher IV (4) runs up the middle on a read-option keeper for a Raider touchdown. The junior had over 220 yard combined yards in Wylie East’s win. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News GARLAND – If there was any question about how long it would take Wylie...

read more
Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Lady Raiders beat Centennial, Garland

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Jordan Turner (8) sets up a shot while Dayden Dyess (7) looks on. The Lady Raiders are in second place in District 9-6A, a half game behind Sachse. Tina Lopez/The Wylie News The Lady Raiders (25-5, 8-1) had a good week, if winning is an indicator. After being handed...

read more
Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Wylie woman sentenced to 75 years for sadistic torture

Oct 4, 2023 |

A Wylie woman, Alicia Calderon, 37, was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the sadistic torture of another woman, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced Tuesday, Oct. 3. Indicted in August 2022, Calderon was convicted of aggravated assault with a...

read more
NTMWD 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Public Notice - Subscribe