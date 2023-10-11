Subscribe
Pirates ground Eagles, defense shines

by | Oct 11, 2023 | Latest, Sports

Frederick Johnson II (80) and Brady Light (44) drag down Andrew Ellison (4) in Wylie’s 21-7 win over Rowlett last Thursday. Roosevelt Joubert/The Wylie News

By T.R. Armstrong | [email protected]

GARLAND – On a rare Thursday night game at Homer B. Johnson Stadium in Garland, the Wylie Pirates (5-1, 4-0 in 9-6A) took care of business winning five straight. The Pirates knocked off the Rowlett Eagles for the sixth consecutive time by the score of 21-7 putting Wylie up top in the District 9-6A standings. 

Wylie’s ground attack on both sides made the difference in the victory. The Eagles rush offense finished the first half with five rushing yards as the Pirates mobbed Eagles quarterback Andrew Ellison and company with sacks and loss of yardage. Rowlett would eventually finish the night with no luck in the rushing. The Pirates finished the first half leading 7-0 following a 2-yard rush by running back Roman Bueche.

In the second half, Pirates quarterback Jagger Bale connected with wide receiver Jackson Draper for a 35-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Wylie would then cap the night off with the play of the night as Bale threw a 56-yard pass to receiver Martaveion Sanders for the touchdown in the fourth quarter. After Rowlett’s wide receiver Cordell Lee scored with a 58-yard touchdown with 4:18 left in the game, the Eagles went with an onside kick and successfully recovered. 

