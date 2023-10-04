Pickleball now open for park play

Wylie’s new pickleball courts opened Sept. 25 at Community Park. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

Wylie pickleball players now have a space outside to call their own.

As of Monday, Sept. 25, Wylie Parks and Recreation outdoor pickleball courts at Community Park are open.

The sport, which has rapidly grown in popularity over the last few years, is apparently even starting to rival basketball in Wylie.

Back in April, council approved a midyear budget item of $70,000 to hire three contractors to convert one of the park’s three basketball courts into three pickleball courts.

“We added a little bit of concrete on all four sides,” Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Brent Stowers said. “Just enough to make it big enough for three pickleball courts.”

A ten-foot fence was put around the courts to contain the play and then surfacing and anchors for the nets were added. Shade components and benches are forthcoming, but the courts were full Tuesday, Sept. 26, just one day after opening to the public.

By Jeremy Hallock

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.