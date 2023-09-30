Raiders bounce back with victory over Garland

Kason Atkins (6) lines up against the Garland Owls on Sept. 29.

GARLAND – It didn’t take long for Wylie East to get back to their winning ways.

Coming off the heels of a demoralizing 20-7 loss last week against Sachse, the Raiders (4-1, 2-1 District 9-6A) wasted no time setting a better tone in their 28-17 win over Garland on Friday night at Williams Stadium.

On the first play from scrimmage, Michael Henderson III scampered 70-yards to the house, giving Wylie East an early 7-0 lead.

The Raiders would score two more times in the first quarter, once on a Rome Jeffers pick-six and the other on a Howard Fisher IV touchdown pass to Kason Atkins. They’d only score one more time in the game, but it was enough as the defense was lockdown all night.

