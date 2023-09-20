Council honors longtime WEDC member

Mayor Matthew Porter and Linda Ferguson honor Constitution Week at council on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Jeremy Hallock/Wylie News

A decades-long Wylie resident who played a key role in the city’s expansion and growth was honored at the council meeting last week.

John Yeager, owner of Wylie Insurance and founding member of the Wylie Economic Development Corporation, will now have his name on a street sign.

Councilmembers voted unanimously Monday, Sept. 11, to designate the public access easement within the FM 544 Gateway Addition as John Yeager Way.

Yeager’s 31 years of service as an Economic Development Corporation Board member makes him the longest serving member — not only in Wylie — but in the state of Texas. Yeager also served on the Board of Equalization, the Hospital Committee and the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.

In a prepared statement by the WEDC board regarding Yeager’s tenure on WEDC, it said the city’s population increased from nearly 9,000 to its current population of 62,000.

“The city saw a total market value increase of 1,245% to almost $5 billion, contributing to the growth and success of our local economy,” the statement said.

Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter said Yeager “dedicated a lot of his time and energy into early morning meetings, as well as meetings that are required on a regular basis and irregular basis at times, adding, “He has done a lot for the city and he is very deserving of the recognition.”

“I would like to thank the council and the EDC for this honor,” Yeager said. “To say the least, I am somewhat surprised and I am very humbled about it. I think a lot of Wylie and it’s a special place for me. I’ve lived here, as you’ve mentioned, for over fifty years, raised a family here, had a business here. Thanks again for the recognition.”

By Jeremy Hallock | [email protected]

To read the full story subscribe to The Wylie News.