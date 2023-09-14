Council honors a local legend

Subscribe
by | Sep 14, 2023 | Latest, news

Council honors John Yeager on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. The public access easement within the FM 544 Gateway Addition is designated as John Yeager Way. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

John Yeager, a Wylie resident for more than half a century, was honored at the Sept. 12 regular council meeting.

Council voted to designate the public access easement within the FM 544 Gateway Addition as John Yeager Way.

Yeager is the longest serving Economic Development Corporation Board member in Wylie, as well as the state of Texas. He is also owner of Wylie Insurance, one of the city’s oldest businesses.

Council also approved a Commercial Corridor – Special Use Permit (CC-SUP) to allow for a second Dutch Bros Coffee location, located at 2009 N. State Highway. Another CC-SUP was approved for Texas Collision Center, an upcoming 16,000 square foot automobile collision center north of 451 Westgate Way.

A bid award of $14.4 million to Tisco Paving Company was approved for the E. FM 544 Capital Improvement Program, which spans from north of Alfred Drive to the intersection of County Line Road and Vinson Road.

The next regular council meeting is Sept. 26.

Read the full story in the Sept. 20 issue of The Wylie News.

