Homebuyers moving farther from Dallas

The Inspiration development in Wylie ranked No. 6 for closings with 290 at an average base price of $684,000, according to recent data. On the lower end, Bridgewater in Princeton ranked first in closings with 686, and third in starts at an average price of $314,000 for a home built by Lennar. Sonia Duggan/The Wylie News

By Bob Wieland

Collin County remains a strong seller’s market although housing infrastructure has not caught up with communities located farther away from Dallas, Realtors say.

New listings declined 19.5% in July, said Shana Acquisto, president of the Collin County Association of Realtors (CCAR). “The trend that was counterbalanced by a remarkable 20.1% surge in homes under contract,” she said.

Meanwhile, the supply of homes for sale was unchanged from July of 2022, with just over a two month’s supply of homes available, Acquisto said. “A market is considered balanced when there is a six-month supply of homes for sale,” she explained.

Bryan Glasshagel, senior vice president of housing research firm Zonda, said housing developments in Collin County were booming for two reasons. “I think it is a combination of location of available land to build sizable developments (along the edges of the Metroplex) and buyers willing to trade a farther out location for a price point that works for them,” he said.

