Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

County calls $683M bond election

by | Aug 23, 2023 | Latest, news

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county.

Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved a five-part bond issue. The decision came after a lengthy discussion led by County Judge Chris Hill, who proposed dissolving one of the propositions dedicated to parks and open space development and re-directing the money to roads and highway improvement. Commissioners ended up rejecting Hill’s proposal, voting to dedicate funds to park development.

By John Kanelis

Aug 23, 2023 | ,

Trustees for Wylie Independent School District were expected on Monday to approve a $298.1 million bond election that will include just one proposition. During WISD’s regular meeting Aug. 21, the bond election and setting the district’s tax rate for the 2023-24 (FY24)...

Aug 23, 2023 | ,

There’s no relief in sight for Texans as extended triple-digit heat continues to scorch the region. As a result, conservation and caution are being advised by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Both...

Aug 17, 2023 |

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to...

Aug 16, 2023 |

Rodeo lovers it’s time to saddle up — or pony up— for a sponsorship or tickets because the Wylie Rodeo is turning 30 this year. The annual event is set for Sept. 8 and Sept. 9 at the F.O. Birmingham/Wylie FFA Ag Arena. Once again, the Wylie Chamber of Commerce will...

Aug 16, 2023 | ,

With the budget process winding down, Wylie council will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). The required hearing on Tuesday, Aug 22 will allow citizens to express their approval or opposition to the proposed rate of...

Aug 9, 2023 | ,

New construction added $16.8M to Wylie’s property values which were assessed at $7.4 billion this year. File Art The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by $46,444, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). ...

Aug 9, 2023 | , ,

Wylie Education Foundation Board President Maegan Lunte, left, along with Foundation Executive Director Windi Fuller, presents grants to Brooke Rannebarger, Ryan Grounds, Micah Pohlmeier and Jolie Martin, at the Wylie ISD Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 1. Courtesy Wylie...

