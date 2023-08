Trustees for Wylie Independent School District were expected on Monday to approve a $298.1 million bond election that will include just one proposition.

During WISD’s regular meeting Aug. 21, the bond election and setting the district’s tax rate for the 2023-24 (FY24) fiscal budget were the first two items for discussion following routine consent agenda items.

