PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

by | Aug 17, 2023 | Latest

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT

The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to do so, due to extreme temperatures, forecasted record demand and lower reserves due to low wind-power generation. The Voluntary Conservation Notice is in effect from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT today, Thursday, August 17.

ERCOT is not experiencing emergency conditions at this time. Voluntary conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help lower demand during a specific period of time, typically late afternoon and evening.

Today’s Voluntary Conservation Notice is part of ERCOT’s Texas Advisory and Notification System (TXANS), which alerts the public of grid conditions. Last week, ERCOT extended a Weather Watch through August 18 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher demand, and the potential for lower reserves.

ERCOT is requesting all government agencies (including city and county offices) to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

ERCOT and the PUCT are asking Texans to take simple power conservation steps to reduce demand on the grid. The PUCT’s Power to Save website has tips for reducing electricity use in homes and businesses and other energy saving tips are available at TXANS (ercot.com).

If a Texas consumer is experiencing an outage, it is local in nature and not related to overall grid reliability. Customers should check with their local electric provider for more information. If a consumer needs further assistance, they can contact the PUCT’s Customer Protection Division by calling 1-888-782-8477 or emailing [email protected].

ERCOT will continue to use all tools available to manage the grid reliably, including using reserve power, calling upon reductions by large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use, and bringing more generation online sooner.

On Aug. 10, ERCOT set a new all-time unofficial peak demand record of 85,435 MW. In 2022, the Aug. peak demand was 78,365 MW. This summer, ERCOT has set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last summer, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records.

From Staff Reports  •  [email protected]

Council sets public hearing for FY24, tax rate

Aug 16, 2023 | ,

With the budget process winding down, Wylie council will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate for fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24). The required hearing on Tuesday, Aug 22 will allow citizens to express their approval or opposition to the proposed rate of...

Certified taxable property values increase 13.9%

Aug 9, 2023 | ,

New construction added $16.8M to Wylie’s property values which were assessed at $7.4 billion this year. File Art The average market value for a home in Wylie increased by $46,444, according to figures released by the Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD). ...

Foundation awards grants at WISD convocation

Aug 9, 2023 | , ,

Wylie Education Foundation Board President Maegan Lunte, left, along with Foundation Executive Director Windi Fuller, presents grants to Brooke Rannebarger, Ryan Grounds, Micah Pohlmeier and Jolie Martin, at the Wylie ISD Convocation Tuesday, Aug. 1. Courtesy Wylie...

School starts Thursday

Aug 9, 2023 | ,

Members of That Wylie Band brave the heat last week during band camp. The 286 students selected to perform will have their first full rehearsal from 7-8:15 a.m. Friday. Kyle Grondin/The Wylie News After a summer full of administration changes and preparation, Wylie...

Future facilities discussed by trustees

Aug 2, 2023 | , ,

Wylie ISD trustees are expected to consider a bond proposal at their regular August 21 meeting and will likely call an election for Nov. 7. Trustees were presented a Comprehensive Facilities Plan at a July 17 workshop that was developed over the past several months by...

Proposed budget available to public by Aug. 5

Aug 2, 2023 | ,

Wylie officials are in the final stages of their FY 2024 budget process and expect to have a copy for public consumption by the end of this week. During the July 25 regular city council meeting, city manager Brent Parker presented several items that will be included...

