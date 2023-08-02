New year, new teachers

WISD recruits, welcomes 225 new teachers

New Wylie ISD teachers were celebrated Tuesday, July 25 at the chamber’s annual New Teacher Luncheon. Photos courtesy Berry Stevens

It’s crunch time for area school districts as they race against the clock to prep for the 2023-24 school year welcoming new students and new teachers.

In Wylie ISD, new teachers — 225 in all — were celebrated at the annual “New Teacher Luncheon” hosted by the chamber of commerce at Wylie East High School Tuesday, July 25.

Ryan Grounds, director or recruitment and retention, said 63 of the 225 are first year teachers and some are former graduates.

“We are so excited to have several of our own high school homegrown kids who have graduated from college and come back to teach here in Wylie,” Grounds said.

Additionally, she said they have hired several transfers from other area school districts and are “excited to have them join our Wylie family.”

In total, as of press time, 1,234 teachers will report for work the first day of school Thursday, Aug. 10.

Grounds, the former Burnett Junior High principal, joined the WISD Human Resources team in mid-July, replacing Melissa Hefty who accepted a position at Region 10.

Assistant Superintendent Casey Whittle leads the district’s Human Resources Leadership Team, including Grounds and three other staff members.

