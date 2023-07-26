Subscribe
Murphy Express plans presented to P&Z

by | Jul 26, 2023 | Latest, news

Wylie is expected to get another multi-service convenience store on State Hwy. 78 in the near future.

During the Tuesday, July 18 meeting, Planning and Zoning gave conditional approval for a Murphy Express which will be located at 1001 S. Hwy 78, Lot 1 and 2, Block A of the Estacado Addition.

The site plan includes a 2,824 sq. ft. convenience store and six fueling islands on .806 acres, as well as a 3,652- square-foot carwash on .920 acres.

The facility required a Special Use Permit and the structure will include an exterior of brick, concrete masonry (CMU) and metal paneling.

Access to the site, located just north of Martinez Lane and east of SH 78, includes three proposed entrances. 

Members of P&Z agreed on a 8-foot masonry wall on the northeast side of the site separating the carwash from an adjacent mobile home park.

The site plan includes a 10-ft landscape buffer and a 6-ft wide sidewalk along SH 78, as well as an 8-ft living screen in front of the carwash. 

P&Z’s approval of the site plan is conditional on the addition of the 8-foot masonry all to serve as a buffer between the Murphy Express site and the mobile home park. 

