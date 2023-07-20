Subscribe
Collin College (RH) Fall Registration 2023

Volunteers, school supplies needed

by | Jul 20, 2023 | Education

Wylie ISD is hosting its annual Back-to-School Fair at The Cross Church event center Saturday, July 29. Supplies are still needed, says Jolie Martin, WISD Family Liaison Specialist.
Supplies needed include markers, 24 count crayons, colored pencils and wide ruled comp books.
“Those are our biggest NEED items at this juncture,” she said. “We can always use help as well. We could use help with organizing the event and with clean up on event day.”
To qualify for the event, students must be currently enrolled in Wylie ISD and provide proof of one of the following: active military, free or reduced lunch, Medicaid, WIC, SNAP, TWC unemployment benefits or disability benefits.
To drop off supplies or to help, contact Martin @ 972.429.2996 or email [email protected]

