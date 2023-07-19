Bringing books to students

WISD Bookmobile keeps kids’ reading

Wylie ISD Library Media Services personnel has found a way to keep kids booked throughout the summer with its newest initiative, a bookmobile.

The yellow school bus, deemed the Wylie ISD Bookmobile, has been making rounds to elementary schools this summer carrying tubs of books pre-sorted by librarians for individuals of all ages. At each school stop, librarians set up shop under the entrance area in the evenings from 7 – 8 p.m., making it easy for parents and kids to browse and checkout.

By Norishka Pachot

